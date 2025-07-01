Family, law enforcement still seeking answers in cold case murder of NH father

NEW HAMPSHIRE — Officials are renewing the call for help to solve the murder of a man found dead in New Hampshire ten years ago.

David Oldham was found dead outside his home in Columbia, New Hampshire, on July 1, 2015. He had a gunshot wound to his head and his death was ruled a homicide.

Despite numerous tips, officials have never been able to find his killer.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office says investigators are reanalyzing physical evidence with the assistance of new forensic techniques that were not available at the time of the original investigation.

“We are dedicated to solving this case and bringing justice to David Oldham,” said Senior Assistant Attorney General R. Christopher Knowles, Chief of the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit. “We believe there are individuals with information about this crime who have yet to come forward. Over time, circumstances change, and we are hopeful that new information will surface as people reflect on the events surrounding his death.”

Paige Rice, Ashley Pittman and Brandon Oldham said Tuesday they are also still seeking answers in their father’s death.

“Our dad was a person, a father, a grandfather not experienced, a brother, a son, a soul who deserved more than this,” the family said in a statement. “And to whoever did this—know that we haven’t given up. We will not stop until my father gets the justice he deserves. You have had a decade of what we consider lucky years as you walk this earth free, living your life. That lucky time will soon be over."

