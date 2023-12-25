Family of Falmouth crash victim wants driver involved to ‘find peace’

BOSTON — The daughter of a 67-year-old woman seriously injured while crossing a Falmouth road last week said she doesn’t have any bad feelings for the driver involved.

“I think our message to this person on my mom’s behalf is that we want this person to seek healing and be hopeful and find peace in this situation,” said Laura Johnson, daughter of Mary Aikens.

Police said a 19-year-old driver hit Aikens while she was in a crosswalk on Main St. in Falmouth Wednesday afternoon. Aikens suffered a traumatic brain injury and remains unconscious on a ventilator inside an intensive care unit at Tufts Medical Center, Johnson said.

“It’s really hard to see my mom like this. She is an incredibly active person,” Johnson said. “The doctors seem to be hopeful and optimistic she will survive this injury. What we don’t yet know is any of the long-term implications.”

This is the second recent crash involving pedestrians in that area. A couple was seriously injured in August after a motorcyclist hit them trying to cross the same section of Main St.

“It does seem to be a dangerous area where visibility may be difficult or not an ideal crosswalk,” Johnson said. “It was daylight when my mom was struck by the truck. It wasn’t in the dark or anything. She was in the crosswalk.”

Aikens grew up in Weymouth and lived with her daughter in Atlanta, Georgia. She was staying with a relative in Falmouth last week and had just mailed some Christmas packages at the post office when she was injured, Johnson said.

“She could have changes to her personality. She could have trouble being independent so long-term care might be needed. All of this is just unknown so we’re just taking this one day at a time and appreciating the small gains that we are seeing,” she said.

Johnson said police told her the investigation could take weeks and it’s unclear if the driver will face charges.

“What we want is for this person to feel a sense of peace and hope and to not let this situation derail his life,” Johnson said.

