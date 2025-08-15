MARSHFIELD, Mass. — The Marshfield Fair is back! Ride goers and families get ready for this year’s annual fair as Friday kicks off its first day.

“I love these rides, I can’t wait to go on all of them,” said one enthusiastic fairgoer, capturing the excitement shared by many attendees.

The fair is a cherished tradition for many, providing an opportunity for families and friends to gather and enjoy various attractions.

In addition to its return, for the first time ever, the fair is set to host an ‘Early Open’ on Aug. 20, where fairgoers with sensory sensitivities can experience the fair without the overstimulation of crowds.

MARSHFIELD FAIR IS BACK 🎡 Your favorite rides are back! Opening day and we had some fun. FULL STORY tonight @boston25 🎠🎟️🎢 pic.twitter.com/ntu3HCKKi9 — Elly Morillo (@ellymorillotv) August 15, 2025

Visitors can enjoy a variety of rides, indulge in classic fair foods like fried dough and deep-fried Oreos, and listen to live music.

One visitor shared a nostalgic moment, recalling her daughter’s first face painting experience at the fair.

“I have pictures of my daughter with her face painted for the first time with a little cow, it’s very cute.”

In addition to rides and food, attendees can meet farm animals, like this year’s furry friend, Jellybean!

Families, residents get psyched for the return of the Marshfield Fair

The fair is always a fun time, no matter how old you are. The fair goes on until Aug. 24.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group