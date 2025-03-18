Families affected by homicide share stories, inspire community before Mother’s Day Walk

BOSTON — Survivors, city officials, and community leaders gathered at the Hampshire House for the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute’s (LDBPI) annual community briefing, setting the stage for the upcoming 29th Annual Mother’s Day Walk for Peace.

The event, attended by Mayor Michelle Wu, Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox, and Boston Medical Center VP of Mission Dr. Thea James, highlighted the walk’s vital role in supporting families affected by homicide.

This year’s theme, “Cultivating Cycles of Peace,” underscores the Institute’s commitment to breaking cycles of violence and fostering healing through survivor empowerment, re-entry support, and youth investment.

LDBPI Founder and CEO Clementina Chéry spoke about the walk’s impact, emphasizing how it sustains the institute’s critical services and advocacy efforts.

“The Mother’s Day Walk for Peace is about healing, about hope, and about honoring our loved ones by creating a more just and peaceful future,” said Chéry. “We walk to ensure that survivors have the resources they need, that our communities can heal, and that future generations—Generation Peace—grow up in a world without violence.”

Registration is now open for the 29th Annual Mother’s Day Walk for Peace on May 11. For more information, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

