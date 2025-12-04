Falmouth police officer on paid leave following alleged domestic assault at Wareham bar

A Falmouth police officer is on paid administrative leave after he allegedly assaulted and threatened a woman he was previously in a relationship with outside a Wareham bar in October.

Kevin Frye Jr, an officer with the Falmouth Police Department, was suspended after an investigation, a Falmouth police spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

According to an arrest report obtained by Boston 25, two Wareham police officers were called to Stevie’s Lounge shortly before midnight on October 13 for a disturbance.

The two responding officers arrived to find Frye standing in the parking lot and yelling at a woman. The two Wareham officers stepped in to allegedly de-escalate the situation and separate Frye from the woman.

Frye told the Wareham officers that he and the woman are in a romantic relationship and that the argument began when he noticed that she was texting her ex-boyfriend.

Kevin then allegedly left the bar in his truck before returning, at which point the woman entered the truck and the argument began again.

Frye told officers that she began throwing objects at him from within the vehicle and provided video footage from outside the truck showing Jenna throwing items in his direction.

Frye further stated that after Jenna exited the truck, he attempted to follow her but discovered he was locked out of the vehicle.

The woman told officers that she and Frye had been dating for eight months but had broken up a week and a half prior. She told officers that Frye had been calling her from a private number around 300 times a day since the breakup.

She told officers that she had arranged the meeting at Stevie’s Lounge and said that Frye had grown enraged when she saw her phone vibrating and assumed she was texting her ex-boyfriend.

According to the arrest report, Frye followed her to the bathroom and cornered her.

“I will scream if you do not let me leave,” she allegedly told Frye, officers wrote in the arrest report.

The argument than carried over into Frye’s truck, where she told officers that Frye held her by the arm, neck and hair and refused to let her exit the vehicle.

While she called 911, she told officers that Frye had threatened her, stating, “I could kill you right now.”

She also told officers that Frye had assaulted her in the past and expressed concern about his mental state.

A witness outside the bar told officers that they also heard Frye shout, " I could kill you right now," as he allegedly banged on her car door to try and gain entry.

The Wareham police officers then place Frye under arrest.

The Falmouth Police Department says that in addition to being placed on administrative leave, Frye returned his gun and other police equipment pending the outcome of the investigation.

“The Department will have no further comment at this time and refers all media inquiries to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office,” a Falmouth police spokesperson said.

Boston 25 News has also reached out to the Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission (POST) to see if there is an update regarding Frye’s law enforcement license.

