Fall River police looking for suspect who allegedly shot and killed dog

FALL RIVER, MASS. — Fall River police is asking the public’s help in locating a man responsible for allegedly shooting a dog.

According to Fall River police, on February 3, officers responded to the Sunset Hill Housing Development for a call for service.

When they arrive, patrol officers made contact with an occupant and observed what appeared to be fresh blood on the floor.

Police said they located a yellow Labrador retriever suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Animal Control was immediately requested.

The dog was transported to an emergency animal hospital but, sadly, died from its injuries.

Police said through their initial investigation, patrol officers identified 36-year-old Kyron Simmons shooter.

A comprehensive follow-up investigation conducted by MCD Detectives, including review of security camera footage, interviews, search warrants, and evidence collection, confirmed Simmons as the suspect in the shooting and in additional related offenses.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact authorities immediately, as he’s also believed to be armed and dangerous.

Simmons will be charged with discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building, killing, maiming, or poisoning an animal, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, reckless endangerment of a child, and home invasion.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group