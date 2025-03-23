Fall River man injured, taken into custody after failing to stop for police numerous times in Bourne

BOURNE, Mass. — A Fall River man was injured and taken into custody after failing to stop for police multiple times in Bourne on Saturday night.

According to Bourne Police around 8 p.m., officers assisted Massachusetts State Police in a pursuit of a vehicle that had failed to stop.

The vehicle, traveling westbound on Route 6, was approaching the Sagamore Bridge. State Police continued pursuing the vehicle as it traveled over the Sagamore Bridge, merged off Route 3, and traveled onto Scusset Beach Road.

While attempting to evade police, the vehicle struck a Bourne Police cruiser. The male driver, identified as a Fall River resident, was apprehended by Massachusetts State Police and transported to a local hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The Massachusetts State Police are currently investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group