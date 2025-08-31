Fall River man arrested, charged with drug trafficking offenses

BOSTON — A Fall River man was arrested on drug trafficking offenses after Boston Police discovered large amounts of drugs.

Devyn Barbosa, 30, was arrested on August 23 in Boston Common for drug trafficking offenses involving crack cocaine and fentanyl.

Officers from the Drug Control Unit observed Barbosa counting and sorting items, suspecting he was concealing illegal drugs. Upon searching, they recovered a vape container and found fifty-four bags of crack cocaine, twenty-five bags of fentanyl, and one bag of crystal methamphetamine.

The drugs recovered from Barbosa included eighteen grams of crack cocaine and ten grams of fentanyl. Additionally, $175 in U.S. currency was found in his fanny pack.

Barbosa is facing charges of:

Trafficking of Class A

Trafficking of Class B

Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B

Barbosa is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court at a later date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

