Fall River Fire Deptartment releases findings from comprehensive review of fatal Gabriel House blaze

FALL RIVER, Mass. — The Fall River Fire Department on Monday released a comprehensive review of the tragic blaze that tore through Gabriel House in July, killing 10 people and injuring dozens of others.

According to Fall River Fire Chief Jeff Bacon, the report reflects months of collaboration and analysis aimed at identifying lessons learned and opportunities for improvement, while recognizing the exceptional efforts of all emergency personnel involved in the response at the assisted living facility on Sunday, July 13.

“The Gabriel House Fire tested our department and our community in profound ways,” Bacon said in a statement. “This report is about learning and improving, but it’s also about recognizing the courage, professionalism, and teamwork shown by every firefighter on that scene. Lives were saved that night because of their actions.”

Bacon added, “Countless lives were saved because police officers assisted in evacuations and rescues, and because our EMS personnel excelled in patient care under incredibly difficult conditions. Their efforts made a tremendous difference.”

Chief Bacon noted that the report serves not only as a reflection on the incident, but also as a call to action for changes that must be made to better protect our most vulnerable citizens living in high-risk occupancies throughout the Commonwealth.

Below are some of the major takeaways from the Fall River Fire Department’s after action report.

Key incident highlights:

Fatalities: 10 residents lost their lives.

Rescues: 53 residents were rescued—27 via ladders and 26 via interior evacuation.

Response: Firefighters, police, and EMS worked under extreme conditions with notable coordination and bravery.

Building challenges:

Type V wood-frame construction.



No hallway fire doors or smoke compartmentalization.



Window AC units blocked larger egress points, forcing rescues through smaller bathroom windows.



Elevator lobby was involved in the fire, rendering elevator rescues impossible.

Operational findings:

Initial response: 33 firefighters arrived within 15 minutes, though NFPA 1710 recommends 42 for high-risk occupancies.

Command decisions: Aggressive interior suppression and immediate rescue operations were prioritized over feeding the sprinkler system via the FDC.

Crew integrity: Crews split up to perform rescues, deviating from the two-in/two-out standard due to life-threatening conditions.

Medical triage: St. Anne’s Credit Union parking lot was used as a triage area.

Lessons learned:

Early recognition and communication are vital. Rapid command structure establishment improves coordination. Adequate staffing is essential for high-risk facilities. Crew accountability must be maintained even under duress. Radio communication should supplement face-to-face orders. Recalled personnel need proper equipment integration. Building layout awareness is critical for rescue planning. EMS coordination must be embedded early in operations. Shelter-in-place training should be standard. Mutual aid planning must balance incident needs and city coverage. Pre-fire planning and drills are indispensable. First responder rehab must be prioritized during MCI events.

Recommendations:

Permanently assign District Chief Aides.

Enforce crew integrity and accountability.

Improve radio communications protocols.

Enhance ladder training for varied building layouts.

Expand pre-fire planning and emergency preparedness guides.

Advocate for legislative/code changes for assisted living facilities.

Align staffing with NFPA 1710 standards.

Acquire support vehicles for SCBA refills and gear.

Strengthen mutual aid strategies.

Provide ICS support to EMS during MCIs.

Acknowledgements:

The report honors the lives lost and recognizes the efforts of FRFD, FRPD, FREMS, mutual aid partners, hospitals, local leaders, and community organizations. Special thanks were extended to Mayor Paul Coogan, Governor Maura Healey, and federal representatives for their support.

Investigative reporter Kerry Kavanaugh will have an exclsuive one-on-one interview with a survivor of the fire, starting today at 3 p.m.on Boston 25 News.

Read the full report:

