Fall River Fire Department to boost staffing after state’s deadliest blaze in decades

FALL RIVER, Mass. — The Fall River Fire Department will increase staffing levels after a deadly fire at an assisted living facility nearly two months ago.

The Fall River Firefighters Union announced that it has reached a deal to enhance staffing, a move seen as critical to improving public safety.

In a letter posted on Facebook, the union stated, that they have reached a tentative agreement with the City of Fall River to increase staffing levels.

“This step forward strengthens public safety, improves response times, and ensures better protection for both our community and our firefighters,” the post added.

The fire at Gabriel House in July resulted in the tragic loss of 10 lives, prompting the union and the city to collaborate on addressing staffing needs.

The union president emphasized that the partnership with the city was essential to reflect on lessons learned from the tragedy and ensure adequate staffing.

The staffing increase is expected to bolster the fire department’s ability to respond effectively to emergencies and enhance safety for the community.

The fire was the state’s deadliest blaze in more than four decades, highlighting the lack of regulations governing assisted-living facilities that often care for low-income or disabled residents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

