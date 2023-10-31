Fall River coffee shop can use Lizzie Borden name, judge rules

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A Fall River coffee shop doesn’t have to ax its name.

The Miss Lizzie’s coffee shop opened in August and it has been in a legal battle with a haunted house next door named after Lizzie Borden.

Borden was famously tried and acquitted of murdering her father and stepmother with an ax in 1892.

Ghost Adventures, which owns the Lizzie Borden trademark and offers tours of her home, said the coffee shop was infringing on its trademark.

A judge ruled in favor of the coffee shop, saying the name refers to the story, not to the business, and that the businesses are not direct competitors.

The owners are happy to share the city’s history.

“We’ve always heard the story, ever since we were kids, and my husband was always intrigued with the mystery of it and everything and he just decided to name it Miss Lizzie’s. So when people visit Fall River, we can maybe tell them the story,” said owner Laurie Pereira.

Ghost Adventures has not commented on the ruling or whether it will appeal the decision.

Meanwhile, Miss Lizzie’s owners are planning to expand the coffee shop to another vacant space next door.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group