Fall is here: Everything you need to know about wildfire season

State officials say parts of New England are under a significant drought, so as the leaves are falling, they want to make sure residents are aware of the hazards this wildfire season.

Some tips to keep in mind:

Open burning is not allowed statewide through January. You want to make sure you stay away from outdoor cooking and heating—sparks from fire pits or grills can easily ignite debris or overhanging branches.

Be careful with power equipment like leaf blowers, they become just as hot and can ignite dry leaves and grass.

Dispose of cigarette butts and smoking materials properly.

Last October, there were 47 active brush fires reported in Massachusetts, 18 of which sparked over 24 hours.

“Things that you can do is as the leaves, pine needles are falling clear out the gutters, clear out any leaves or pine needles that have accumulated on the roof, under a porch, or right around the foundation of your house at least five feet back,” said Fire Program Coordinator at the Department of Conservation and Recreation Alex Bolete.

Even though we saw much needed rain early this summer, state officials say August was still noticeably dry.

“When we have these periods of long dry stretches, it not only dries out the fuels on top like leaves and pine needles but it can also result in fires that can burn deep into the ground and last for several days or up to weeks, like we had last fall,” said Bolete.

A map on MASS GOV’s website details drought levels across New England’s regions by color. Residents located in significant or mild drought areas are advised to limit water use—making sure toilets, faucets are leak-free is critical.

