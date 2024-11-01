‘Fall back’ safely: When you change your clocks, check your smoke and CO alarms, fire marshal says

STOW, Mass. — Check your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms and change the batteries when you change your clocks with the end of daylight savings time on Sunday.

That’s the message from State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine and local fire officials.

“Working smoke and CO alarms are vital to your safety at home,” Davine said in a statement Friday. “As we ‘fall back’ this weekend, protect yourself and the people you care for by putting fresh alkaline batteries in alarms that use them and replacing alarms that are out of date.”

Today’s smoke and carbon monoxide alarms have the manufacturing date printed on the back of the device, Davine said.

Smoke alarms should be replaced after 10 years, and carbon monoxide alarms should be replaced according to the manufacturer’s instructions – usually 5, 7, or 10 years, depending on the model.

Unless you have newer alarms with 10-year sealed batteries, this is also a good time to replace the alkaline batteries in all your alarms, Davine said.

And remember to test your smoke and CO alarms once a month to be sure they’re working properly, officials said.

Heating season brings carbon monoxide hazards, highlighting the importance of working carbon monoxide alarms as we enter the colder months, according to Foxboro Fire Chief Michael Kelleher, president of the Fire Chiefs Association of Massachusetts.

“Carbon monoxide is a leading cause of poisoning deaths in the United States, and heating equipment is the main source of carbon monoxide in the home,” Kelleher said. “We can’t see, smell, or taste carbon monoxide. Working CO alarms are the only way to detect this invisible killer.”

If you are replacing your old single-station smoke alarm, choose alarms that have sealed, long-life batteries and a hush feature, officials said. This makes it less likely that someone in the home will use the batteries for another device, forget to change them twice a year, or remove them when cooking causes smoke in the kitchen.

“Disabling a smoke alarm puts you, your loved ones, and everyone in the building at risk,” said Davine. “Never remove batteries from a smoke alarm except when putting fresh ones in.”

Massachusetts requires that all smoke and carbon monoxide alarms be listed by a nationally-recognized testing laboratory such as Underwriters Laboratories or Intertek. Listed devices will have the laboratory’s mark on the back.

In recent years, fire officials have seen numerous smoke and carbon monoxide alarms that were purchased online and either have counterfeit marks or no mark at all.

“Smoke and CO alarms can be the difference between life and death, but only if they work properly.” said Kelleher. “When you purchase a new alarm, choose one from a well-known, national brand. We’ve seen many alarms that were purchased online and don’t meet the safety requirements of our State Fire Code. If the price seems too good to be true, then it probably is.”

Fire officials recommend that everyone have a home escape plan, and practice it to prepare for an emergency.

“Working smoke alarms and a practiced home escape plan are among the most fundamental and important tools for surviving a fire,” said Kelleher. “Be sure everyone in the home knows what to do and where to go when the alarm sounds, including young children, older adults, and persons with disabilities.”

In an emergency, getting out of you home fast is key, Davine said.

“Changes to building construction and furnishings mean we have less time to escape a fire at home than ever before,” said Davine. “You could have just three minutes to get out safely.”

To keep senior citizens safe, hundreds of fire departments across Massachusetts have grant-funded Senior SAFE programs that may provide assistance with alarm installation and testing.

Adults over 65 are at disproportionate risk of dying in a fire, especially if they live in one- or two-family homes, officials said. Seniors who need help testing, maintaining, or replacing smoke alarms should contact their local fire department or senior center for assistance.

For more information on smoke alarms or the Senior SAFE program, visit www.mass.gov/dfs or contact your local fire department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group