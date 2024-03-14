Fairhaven sisters create vending machine filled with baby supplies at Dartmouth Mall

DARTMOUTH, Mass. — Two sisters from Fairhaven are offering a new one-of-a-kind vending machine that is turning the heads of families on the south coast.

“Mama Mergency” is located inside the Dartmouth Mall but there aren’t typical snacks inside this vending machine.

Kelly and Kristy Walton-- who are sisters originally from Fairhaven wanted to create something to help moms, dads and caregivers of babies.

The machine is billed as “Big Convenience, Tiny Needs” and has diapers, wipes, rash cream, pacifiers, boogie wipes, sippy cups, and more.

The vending machine was designed to help bridge the gap for anyone who forgot one of the essentials while out on a shopping trip.

“Machine is not just for moms, it’s really for anybody that’s in need like families. It could be us aunties out with the kids. If you need something there it is,” said Kelly Walton who is the Co-Founder of ‘Mama Mergency’.

The items in the machine are priced between $2 and $7. Right now there is only one machine but the sisters are looking to expand.

