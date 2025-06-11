Fairfield, Dartmouth footbridges over Storrow Drive to close briefly to pedestrians for work detail

BOSTON — The Fairfield and Dartmouth footbridges over Storrow Drive will be temporarily closed to pedestrians on Thursday for safety line striping work, state officials said.

Storrow Drive will remain open for the duration of work, and a police detail will be on site, Department of Conservation and Recreation officials said Wednesday.

Fairfield Footbridge will be closed from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Dartmouth Footbridge will be closed from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

