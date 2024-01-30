‘Extremely icy’: Numerous crashes reported on New Hampshire highways, state police say

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Icy road conditions resulted in numerous multi-vehicle crashes on New Hampshire roadways on Tuesday morning, including a nine-vehicle crash on Interstate 93, state police said.

“Troopers are responding to multiple crashes on I-93 in Manchester and in Tilton due to inclement weather. Roadways are extremely icy,” state police said in a Facebook post around 8:30 a.m.

Troopers shut down the northbound lanes of I-93 near mile marker 18.4 for approximately 1 1/2 hours due to crashes involving approximately nine vehicles.

Troopers also shut down I-93 southbound near mile marker 22 for approximately an hour, due to crashes involving approximately six vehicles, including a box truck that went over the guardrail, state police said.

“Cleanup will continue for the next couple of hours and one lane will remain closed,” state police said.

I-93 southbound was shutdown near mile marker 60 for approximately an hour, due to crashes involving multiple vehicles and an overturned tractor-trailer, state police said.

All roads are currently open but traffic remains backed up in these areas and is moving slow, officials said.

“If you must go out, leave yourself extra time and drive for the current conditions,” state police advised.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

