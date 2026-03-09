Expressway mess: Water cascades from I-93 overpass, soaking cars and closing lanes

MILTON, Mass. — Water gushed from a bridge over the Expressway early Monday, prompting Massachusetts State Police to shut down lanes on both sides of Interstate 93.

An overnight video showed water pouring off the bridge and rushing onto the highway, splashing vehicles and slowing drivers.

The incident affected both sides of the Expressway, causing some ponding on the roadway.

Crews in reflective vests were observed working on the bridge.

Additional dash‑cam video captured another angle, showing just how heavily the water rained onto passing cars.

The cause of the burst pipe remains under investigation.

