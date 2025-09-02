Explosion, fire at Dartmouth home prompts bomb squad response

DARTMOUTH, Mass. — An explosion at a home in Dartmouth caused a fire and prompted a bomb squad response early Tuesday morning.

According to the Dartmouth Fire Department, a call came in around 1 a.m. for a fire at a home on Seminole Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the home’s garage fully engulfed in flames.

One person was rushed to Saint Luke’s Hospital with burn injuries. There was no immediate word on their condition.

A few vehicles at a neighboring home were exposed to the blaze, but there was no visible damage.

“The crews that arrived on scene made a tremendous push on the fire,” Dartmouth Fire Department Chief Tim Lancaster said. “We were able to prevent this house on this side of the structure from catching and knock down the exposures pretty quickly.”

The Office of the State Fire Marshal requested a Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad to check the contents of the garage

There were no injuries to any emergency responders.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

