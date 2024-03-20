Expert explains the importance of vehicle recalls

Mass. — The arrival of spring may have some thinking about taking a road trip, and while safety is always top of mind, it can be tough to keep track of vehicle recalls.

National Vehicle Safety Recalls Week occurs every March as an opportunity to remind motorists to check for recalls. In most cases, vehicle owners will be notified about recalls in a letter sent from their dealership.

Brian Moody with Kelly Blue Book explained this may not always happen if a driver has moved or isn’t the original owner of a recalled vehicle.

Anyone can check for recalls on their own by logging onto the website for the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration and typing in their VIN.

In the event of a move, Moody also recommends drivers call the local dealership in their new neighborhood to register a vehicle so they’ll be notified about recalls. Moody emphasized that vehicles are recalled for any number of reasons, and not all recalls are related to safety.

Drivers should still be prompt about contacting the dealership to get the recall fixed. In some cases, it may take a while for the parts to reach each dealership, but Moody says calling right away ensures a driver will be in line for the repair once it’s available.

Moody also says vehicle owners shouldn’t delay repairs due to cost.

Recalls are always fixed for free, so cost shouldn’t be a concern but time and alternative transportation are considerations.

Drivers should always ask how long a repair is expected to take and find out if they’ll be given a courtesy loaner car while the work is being done. Vehicle owners should then plan the recall repair accordingly.

