Ex-water department employee gets one day in prison for tampering with Mass. town’s drinking water

BOSTON — A former Stoughton Water Department employee has been sentenced to serve one day in federal prison for tampering with the the town’s drinking water supply.

Robert J. Bullock Sr., 60, of Brockton, was sentenced Thursday to serve a period of approximately one day in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Denise Casper handed down his sentence. The government had recommended a sentence of one year and one day in prison.

Bullock pleaded guilty in March to one count of tampering with a water system. He was indicted by a federal grand jury in March 2024.

On the evening of Nov. 29, 2022, Bullock went into one of the Water Department’s pumping stations and turned off the pump that introduces chlorine into drinking water, prosecutors said.

As a result, insufficiently disinfected water was introduced into the drinking water system.

Stoughton Town Manager Thomas Calter told residents in a 2023 letter that the town responded in time to prevent chlorine levels from remaining low long enough to jeopardize water quality, The Enterprise reported.

At the time of Bullock’s arrest, Calter told WCVB-TV that Bullock was unhappy about being disciplined at work and having his truck taken away from him.

