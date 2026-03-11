Ex-Mass. officer arrested after allegedly impersonating law enforcement in New Hampshire

LONDONDERRY, Mass. — A former Massachusetts police officer was arrested in New Hampshire on Sunday after allegedly impersonating a member of law enforcement and using unauthorized blue lights, officials said.

Mikel Beltran, formerly of the Lawrence Police Department, is facing felony charges, including false impersonation and violation of blue lights restricted to law enforcement, according to the Londonderry Police Department.

Beltran’s arrest occured on March 8 after Londonderry police investigated reports of an SUV using emergency lights to flee from a driver on Rockingham Road, authorities said. According to police, investigators later discovered that his law enforcement certification had been suspended and that he was no longer employed.

The incident began when a citizen reported a suspicious SUV traveling at a very low speed on Rockingham Road. The caller told dispatchers that when they flashed their headlights at the vehicle, the SUV activated blue police lights and sped away at a high rate of speed.

Police say the witness followed the vehicle to the Armed Forces Reserve Center on Harvey Road. Responding officers then located the vehicle and its operator at the reserve center parking lot.

Beltran allegedly identified himself to police as an officer with the Lawrence Police Department, presenting a badge and a Massachusetts Blue Light Permit, but claimed he had left his official police identification at home.

Londonderry officers released Beltran while continuing their investigation, but a further search of Massachusetts POST Commission records revealed his certification had been suspended. When officers spoke with him a second time, he allegedly admitted that his certification was suspended and that he was no longer a police officer.

In a statement shared with Boston 25 News, the Lawrence Police Department said Beltran was placed on leave in September 2024 and later separated from employment in March 2025.

“Since his termination, Mr. Beltran has had no affiliation with the Lawrence Police Department,” an official noted in the statement.

During the arrest, Londonderry police seized a badge and a high-visibility Lawrence Police jacket. Beltran was then processed and released on personal recognizance.

Beltran is scheduled to appear in Derry District Court on April 9.

