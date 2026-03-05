Ex-felon gets prison time for trying to bribe ICE officer in NH, feds say

CONCORD, N.H. — A native of the Dominican Republic who pleaded guilty to trying to bribe an ICE officer to secure his release will serve an extra 18 months in prison as a result, the U.S. Attorney said Thursday.

Marlon Aramis Suazo-Santos, 46, pleaded guilty on Nov. 5, 2025 to one count of attempting to bribe a public official, U.S. Attorney Erin Creegan said in a statement.

According to the charging documents and statements made in court, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel transported Suazo Santos from Berlin to Manchester on July 18, 2025.

Suazo-Santos was completing a prison term for a 2020 federal conviction and was subject to removal to the Dominican Republic.

While he was being transported to ICE’s Manchester facility, Suazo-Santos offered $100,000 to the ICE officer in exchange for his release, prosecutors said.

The ICE officer promptly reported the bribe offer to other Homeland Security personnel, and the transport vehicle was equipped with an electronic audio recording device.

That same day, while the same ICE officer transported Suazo-Santos to a local detention facility, Suazo-Santos “made additional inculpatory statements regarding the bribe to secure his release” that were recorded, prosecutors said.

Suazo-Santos remained in ICE custody until he was arrested on a criminal complaint on Aug. 15. A federal grand jury returned a one-count indictment on Sept. 3, 2025.

“Mr. Suazo-Santos sought to bribe an official to secure his release from federal custody and avoid deportation,” Creegan said.

“At a time when ICE officers are facing unprecedented attacks, threats, and vilification, the ICE officer displayed the highest standard of integrity in the discharge of his official duties,” Creegan said. “Mr. Suazo-Santos will now serve an extra 18 months in prison as a result.”

“Suazo-Santos was convicted, served time for fraud, and was due to be deported, but instead of facing the consequences of his criminal actions, he attempted to bribe government officials to escape,” Michael Krol, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in New England, said in a statement.

“Thanks to the integrity of the ICE officers involved, Suazo-Santos was caught once again and will now serve additional prison time and face inevitable deportation,” Krol said.

