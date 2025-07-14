REVERE, Mass. — Family and friends continue their search for a missing 13-year-old Revere teen.

Earlier Sunday afternoon, Revere police posted on their Facebook page that Bentley Corbett had been missing since Saturday, being last seen in the area of Crescent Avenue.

Corbett’s loved ones say being gone for this long is unusual. His legal guardian, Jody Spolsino, says he wasn’t feeling well Saturday afternoon and wanted to go inside.

“He said he had a belly ache, and he wanted to go lay down,” Spolsino said. “I went back in the house, and he was gone.”

Spolsino says Corbett is in a behavioral program and lives at the facility. He visits the family and has an overnight scheduled in the near future.

Revere Police shared surveillance video showing Bentley walking down the street away from the home, before turning up and around Benington St. right near the Beachmont T stop.

‘Everybody wants you home’: Family, friends continue their search for missing Revere teen

Revere police are investigating, as the family hasn’t seen Bentley in more than 30 hours.

His sisters and other family members are taping signs to their cars as they drive around town to try and find him.

Have you seen him? Revere police urging public’s help in search for missing 13-year-old

“All day yesterday until like 6 am took a little cat nap and went back out there,” Corbett’s sister, Shealynn Spolsino, said. “It’s really scary. He is only 13 years old and has never taken off for this long.”

The family says Corbett was messaging with a man in his early 20s on Snapchat before he left. Police haven’t said if there is anything suspicious at this point. Loved ones just want to see their boy brought home safely.

“He needs his meds, and he needs to be home, needs to be safe where people love him,” Jody said. “If anybody sees him, please report it to the police or my daughters. Reach out, we need to find this boy. Ben, please come home. Mommy misses you. And I want you home safe. Willow wants you home safe. Everybody wants you home.”

Anyone with any information on Bentley’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Revere Police Department at 781-284-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group