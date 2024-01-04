Everett police warn residents after Coyote attacks small dog

EVERETT, Mass — Everett police are asking pet owners to be on alert after a coyote attacked a resident’s pet Thursday morning.

The coyote ran off with someone’s 15-pound dog clenched in its jaws around Westover Street around 10:00 a.m.

The owner chased it down the street, screaming and hitting the coyote as the canine shook the struggling dog.

The coyote finally released the dog, which survived.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

