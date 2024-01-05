Everett family home sustains heavy structural damage after truck crashes into it

EVERETT, Mass. — A family home in Everett sustained heavy structural damage after a truck crashed into it on Friday morning.

According to Everett PD, officers received a call for a 2 truck crash at 58 Robin Street around 8:20 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found one truck nudged into the side of the home. According to firefighters, a container truck hit a canteen truck before smashing into the home on Robin Street. The operators of both trucks were injured.

They were evaluated on the scene and no one was transported.

None of the occupants inside the building at the time of the crash were injured.

Everett Deputy Chief Lawrence Cardinale said that the building needs to be supported before the truck can be pulled out.

Robin and Dexter Streets are both currently closed for investigation and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The cause of the crash is not known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

