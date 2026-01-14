Everett crash renews calls for safer streets across Massachusetts

A speeding crash in an Everett neighborhood is drawing renewed attention to the dangers of reckless driving and the lasting impact it can have on families across Massachusetts. The driver involved in the Sunday morning crash walked away, and no one else on the street was injured after the vehicle was speeding, hit a speed bump and careened into multiple cars and homes.

Wreckless driving can have serious consequences. Five-year-old Sidney Olson was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer in Andover in 2023 while riding her scooter. She was in a crosswalk and on her way to an art class when she was hit.

After Sidney’s death, her family helped start the Massachusetts chapter of Families for Safe Streets, an advocacy group pushing for changes aimed at reducing dangerous driving and improving safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

Sidney’s father, Eric Olson, joined Boston 25’s Kerry Kavanaugh on Boston 25 News Now at 3pm to talk about his reaction to seeing the Everett crash video and why he believes people are normalizing this type of erratic behavior on our roads.

He believes that many serious and fatal crashes are preventable, including the incident that claimed his young daughter’s life. Hear his plea to lawmakers and his message to anyone who gets behind the wheel.

