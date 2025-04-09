Essex Police Chief Paul Francis retiring, Sgt. Tom Shamshak to take over department

ESSEX, Mass. — Essex Police announced that their police chief is retiring at the end of this week.

Chief Paul Francis, a lifelong resident of Gloucester, joined the Essex Police Department in 1995 as a reserve police officer and joined the department full-time after graduating from the Lowell Police Academy in 1997.

He was promoted to sergeant in 2007, and became chief in 2019.

“I’m very proud of the role that I’ve been able to play by picking up where Chief Peter Silva left off in working with Town officials and residents as well to finally be able to have a state of the art public safety building,” Chief Francis said. “Having this facility has been invaluable in providing officers with a safe, practical and efficient work environment, while also meeting and exceeding the standards and legal requirements of a police station.”

Chief Francis is retiring effective April 11.

]Following a lengthy selection process that included accepting applications from both internal and external candidates, the Essex Board of Selectmen, voted to make Sgt. Tom Shamshack the department’s new chief.

Chief Shamshak will be sworn in on April 11.

Chief Shamshak is a Billerica native who lives in Hamilton with his wife and two children. He first became a police officer in 2005 and joined Essex Police in 2007. He was promoted to detective in 2012, and to sergeant in 2019.

Chief Shamshak has served as the Essex Police Department’s first certified Field Training Officer since 2009, and also works as a police academy instructor in OUI investigations, field sobriety tests, and speed measurement.

Chief Shamshak said his priorities as chief will be to continue delivering top-tier police services to the residents and business owners of Essex, and to encourage a genuine “see something, say something” culture in Essex via ground-level community policing. He also wants to ensure that police maintain modern equipment and methods.

“This agency is top notch because of the leadership efforts of both Chief Francis and Chief Peter Silva. Their vision and dedication to transform us over the past 20 years has brought us to where we are,” said Chief Shamshak. “It is also a team effort. From the junior patrol officer up to the chief, everyone is part of the team that makes this a great department.”

“Tom comes from a law enforcement background and is a very knowledgeable police officer. Over the course of his career in Essex, Tom has worn many hats for the department and has never disappointed,” said Chief Francis. “He has an innate knowledge of policing and has been instrumental in the evolution of the department. I have no doubt that under Chief Shamshak’s leadership the department will continue to raise the bar as a true example of what a law enforcement agency should be. I wish him the very best in his new role as the next Essex Chief of Police.”

