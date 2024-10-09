String of iPhone package thefts in Methuen prompt warning from police

METHUEN, Mass. — Police are warning residents after they took several reports of new iPhones being stolen off of front porches.

According to authorities, the suspects will grab the phones within minutes after FedEx or UPS trucks make their deliveries.

Investigators say the porch pirates typically arrive on mopeds or inconspicuous cars.

“Please note vehicles/mopeds continually circling your neighborhood during the daytime and call us.” Methuen Police wrote in a social media post. “They are waiting for the iPhone delivery during that ‘suggested time frame of delivery.’”

Police also recommend that residents adjust their delivery options accordingly when it comes to buying a new, expensive phone. Having the package require a signature or giving specific instructions to the package carrier to deliver it in a safe spot are two ways they say you can prevent the package from being stolen.

Anyone who believes their packages have been stolen is urged to file a report with police.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group