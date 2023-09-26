Revere Acting Mayor calls for closure of WIN Waste facility following turbine malfunction

SAUGUS, Mass. — After a loud noise rocked numerous North Shore cities Monday night, the acting Mayor of Revere is calling for the facility responsible to be shut down.

WIN Waste Innovations says around 8:30 p.m. their site on the Salem Turnpike “experienced an upset condition that necessitated the venting of steam, without the opportunity to route it through the silencer,” resulting in what sounded like an explosion. Multiple reports on social media claimed the loud “boom” shook people in Lynn, Revere, as well as East Saugus.

One mayor in the affected cities says this is the latest in a long line of incidents at the facility and he’s fed up.

“The events of last night are just the latest example of the disrespect and utter disregard for people of the leaders by Win Waste Management,” Acting Mayor Patrick Keefe Jr. said in a statement. “The Win Waste Facility at 200 Salem Turnpike is unsafe, and its lack of emergency operational procedures is unacceptable. The Residents of Revere should never have to endure up to 30 minutes of continuous noise at levels loud enough to reverberate across four districts of our city - frightening family pets and causing harm to those already anxious, with no accountability from the company responsible.”

The fiery comments come just hours before the Saugus Board of Health’s emergency meeting to discuss the incident.

“The WIN Waste site is the country’s oldest incinerator and must be closed immediately. Plants just like this one have been shut down all over the country, and Massachusetts has forbidden anything like it to be built again,” Keefe Jr. said. “Win Waste continues to prove that we cannot have confidence in its operations, and it must be held accountable for its continued disregard for our resident’s quality of life or safety.”

Boston 25 News has reached out to WIN Waste Innovations for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





















©2023 Cox Media Group