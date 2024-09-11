Raging blaze damages multiple businesses in South Lynnfield

LYNNFIELD, Mass. — Several businesses were damaged as a fire tore through a shopping plaza in south Lynnfield.

Firefighters responded to the area of Post Office Square and saw fire shooting through the roof of multiple buildings on Tuesday evening.

The fire chief tells Boston 25 News that he believes at least two businesses were still open at the time. One of the property owners ran across the street and started banging on the fire station door.

The firefighters heard it, and quickly jumped into action, but even when they crossed the street, the chief said there was already heavy fire through the roof.

The chief rang six alarms to get more manpower to come and help.

According to the fire chief, the building is older where the attic is connected and runs the length of it, which posed a challenge for firefighters.

“My concern was not letting it burn from end to end,” said Glenn Davis, the Lynnfield Fire Chief. “We knew we were going to lose it toward the right end, the fireside down there, so we had as much ladder companies throw as much water supplies as they could.”

It’s unclear just how many businesses are damaged and how many are a total loss.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

