Police asking for help finding missing Methuen teen

METHUEN, Mass. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a teen who went missing from the Merrimack Valley on Monday.

16-year-old Isabella Di Cavalcanti was last seen leaving her home in the area of West Street in Methuen around 1:30 a.m., according to police.

She is described as a 5′2″, 125lb female with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black hoodie and black leggings when she left home.

Anyone with information about Isabella’s whereabouts is asked to call Methuen Police at 978-983-8698.

Isabella Di Cavalcanti is missing from #Methuen. If you have any information as to her whereabouts, please contact the Methuen PD at 978-983-8698 Posted by Methuen Police Department on Monday, October 16, 2023

