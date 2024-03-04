Police: 5-year-old hospitalized after falling from window, landing on hood of car in Lynn

LYNN, Mass. — A young child was rushed to the hospital on Saturday after a frightening fall from a window.

Officers responding to a home on St. Clair Street for a medical call around 10:30 a.m. found that a 5-year-old child had accidentally fallen from a third-floor window, according to a Lynn Police spokesperson.

The child reported fell and landed on the hood of a parked car.

Authorities say the child was transported to an area hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

