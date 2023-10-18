Missing Methuen teen located, police say

METHUEN, Mass. — Update: Methuen Police say they’ve located Isabella Di Cavalcanti.

UPDATE! As of 10:30am, today, Wednesday, October 18th, 2023, Isabella has been located. Thank You all for sharing and engaging with our post in working to locate Isabella.#Methuen pic.twitter.com/D5V8dyJTgW — Methuen Police 🇺🇸 (@MethuenPolice) October 18, 2023

Original article: Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a teen who went missing from the Merrimack Valley on Monday.

16-year-old Isabella Di Cavalcanti was last seen leaving her home in the area of West Street in Methuen around 1:30 a.m., according to police.

She is described as a 5′2″, 125lb female with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black hoodie and black leggings when she left home.

Anyone with information about Isabella’s whereabouts is asked to call Methuen Police at 978-983-8698.

