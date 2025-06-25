Lifeguards, off-duty nurse, rescue unconscious 77-year-old man from North Shore beach

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — A busy day for crews in Gloucester on Tuesday as they responded to multiple water rescues.

Around 12:30 p.m., officials say lifeguards and bystanders pulled an unresponsive 77-year-old man from the water at Good Harbor Beach.

Responding companies found that lifeguards Missy Lohnes and John Dalone, along with an off-duty nurse, had applied an automated external defibrillator to the man, administering one shock.

The man was breathing and responsive on the beach when first responders arrived.

EMS transported the man to Addison Gilbert Hospital, then to Beverly Hospital, where officials say he is in stable condition.

“An off-duty nurse and our City of Gloucester Lifeguards saved this man’s life,” said Chief Smith. “I want to thank them all for their quick, compassionate, and effective response."

The rescue came just hours before three children were rescued from the Annisquam River current.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group