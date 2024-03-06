Health officials warn of bird flu detection in Essex County

The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources is warning the public of the recent detection of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

Wildlife officials say a flock of backyard poultry in Essex County exhibited clinical signs of bird flu. After testing positive for the disease, the birds were depopulated and disposed of by the MDAR as a precaution.

“MDAR urges backyard and commercial poultry owners to practice strong biosecurity measures to prevent domestic poultry from coming into contact with wild birds, their feathers, and droppings,” officials wrote in a press release. “Eliminating standing water and preventing domestic birds from having access to ponds, streams, and wetland areas that attract wild waterfowl is critical.”

Humans are rarely infected with avian flu viruses, but those who have prolonged close contact with sick or dead birds with infection are at the most risk of becoming ill.

Officials are now urging the public not to handle or feed any birds suspected of being infected, while pet owners should also prevent their dogs from making contact with wild birds.

To report sick or dead domestic birds, the public is urged to call 617-626-1795 or fill out the online form here.

To report sick or dead wild birds, the Department of Fish and Game, Division of Fisheries and Wildlife has an online form to fill out here.

