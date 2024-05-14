Dead humpback whale washes ashore in Swampscott

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — A dead whale washed up on a North Shore beach Tuesday afternoon.

NOAA officials confirm it’s the same whale that washed ashore in Marblehead on May 2.

The tide carried the carcass down to Preston Beach in Swampscott where it sits in front of several private properties.

NOAA Fisheries says they had a satellite tag attached to the deceased whale after it was released from Marblehead a few weeks ago and the carcass didn’t decompose as quickly as expected.

Swampscott officials, along with NOAA and Massachusetts Environmental Police are working on a plan to safely dispose of the whale.

