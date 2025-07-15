Crash on the North Shore prompts road closure, police say

PEABODY, Mass. — Authorities shut down a North Shore roadway Monday night following a crash.

Peabody Police say Walnut Street is shut down from Caller Street to Mt. Vernon Street due to a motor vehicle collision around 8:15 p.m.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured or the cause of the crash.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays.

No further information was immediately available.

🚨 Traffic Alert – Peabody 🚔🚨 8:15pm Peabody Police are currently on scene at a motor vehicle accident. Walnut St is... Posted by Peabody Police Department on Monday, July 14, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

