Authorities identify body pulled from Merrimack River

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Authorities identified the body of a man pulled from the Merrimack River earlier this month.

According to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office, the body of 71-year-old Leon Langlais of Lowell was recovered the night of April 3.

On that day, Lawrence Police say they received a 911 call from a resident of the 50 Island Street Apartments around 6:35 p.m. that a person was being taken down the Merrimack River by the current.

Firefighters from North Andover launched a boat, eventually recovering the body, identified as Langlais, around 7:21 p.m. in the Haverhill portion of the river, just north of the Amazon facility in North Andover. Investigators say there were no obvious signs of death.

The incident remains under investigation and the cause and manner of Langlais’s death will be determined by the Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Langlais had been reported missing out of Lowell since January.

No further information was immediately available.

