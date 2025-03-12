23-year-old woman dies after being struck by car in Methuen, police say

METHUEN, Mass. — Authorities closed down a roadway Tuesday night following a deadly pedestrian crash.

Methuen Police say they were called to the area of 301 Merrimack Street around 7:11 p.m. got a report of a person struck by a motor vehicle.

Arriving officers found a 23-year-old woman with serious injuries. She was transported to Lowell General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Her identity is not being released at this time.

Police say the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The crash remains under investigation, although authorities are examining whether poor lighting in the area may have been a contributing factor.

The roadway was closed at the time of the crash and a detour was set up.

Please avoid the area of 301 Merrimack St. due to a serious accident. Officers on scene to assist with the detour. pic.twitter.com/PtNF6AsKPT — Methuen Police 🇺🇸 (@MethuenPolice) March 12, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group