16-year-old arrested for allegedly throwing brick through window of Lawrence City Council meeting

LAWRENCE, Mass. — A teen is facing charges after allegedly disrupting a Lawrence City Council meeting by throwing a brick through the window on Wednesday night.

A 16-year-old male from Boston was charged with malicious damage over $1,200, according to Lawrence Police. He will be arraigned in Essex County Juvenile Court.

The incident occurred about an hour and a half into the Lawrence City Council Budget and Finance Committee meeting.

President Jeovanny A. Rodriguez was discussing excise tax bills when the meeting was interrupted with a loud bang.

The meeting was quickly ended and the building evacuated.

Police determined a group of juveniles was in the area when the 16-year-old Boston male threw a brick through one of the city hall windows. He was quickly taken into custody.

“While this understandably caused alarm for those inside the City Council Chambers, it was later determined that neither City Hall nor any individuals were specifically targeted by the juveniles’ actions,” police said.

Chief Maurice Aguiler says he will be assigning a uniform officer to all City Council and Subcommittee Meetings going forward.

