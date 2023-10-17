ESPN’s Dick Vitale speaks for 1st time in 7 months alongside Boston doctor who treated his cancer

BOSTON — Beloved ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale spoke publicly for the first time in months alongside a Massachusetts General Hospital doctor who treated his vocal chord cancer, announcing that he will be returning to the broadcast table.

“I’m emotional. I’m excited. I didn’t speak now, you have to understand, for seven months. You’re the first people hearing my voice in a long, long time,” Vitale said in a video he shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This is the report I received today from Dr ZEITELS - check it out ! ⁦@ESPNPR⁩ pic.twitter.com/2HMNZmPCgH — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) October 17, 2023

Dr. Steven Zeitels, director of the hospital’s Center for Laryngeal Surgery & Voice Rehabilitation, shared an update on Vitale’s health and what awaits him.

“Dick had gone through a number of procedures to manage the disease, and over time he did require radiotherapy, which is completed now. He’s done remarkably well. The tissues are all healed. At this point, he can start using his voice. We’ll see how long it takes to recover,” Zeitels explained. “I see no evidence of the cancer whatsoever. We have to watch this for a while, and then ultimately, we may do an endoscopic procedure to enhance his voice further. But given the remarkable recovery he’s had in the last few weeks, the best pathway now is patience. Let’s see how Dick can do and get back to doing what he loves to do.”

Vitale says he plans to make his return to calling college hoops on Nov. 28 for a game between the Miami Hurricanes and Kentucky Wildcats.

“I hope and pray I can be there. I plan on being there,” Vitale said. “I love all of you and I thank all of you for your prayers.”

Vitale added that his cancer recovery has been tough, but that he’s kept his faith and positive thoughts throughout the journey.

Zeitels has treated numerous people with famous voices over the years, including Adele, Joe Buck, Roger Daltrey, and Steven Tyler.

