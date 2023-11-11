ESPN’s College GameDay will be live at Gillette Stadium for Army-Navy

FOXBORO, Mass — It’s been five years since Lee Corso made an iconic headgear pick in the Bay State.

That will change when the legendary former head coach and Rece Davis, Pat McAfee, Desmond Howard, and Kirk Herbstreit come to Foxboro for ESPN’s ‘College Gameday’ for the December 9 Army-Navy game at Gillette Stadium.

The rivalry game at Gillette Stadium will be the 124th edition of “America’s Game”. It will be the first time the game has ever been played at Gillette Stadium.

We're heading to Foxborough for America's Game on Dec. 9! 🇺🇸#CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/YSUuAWslvo — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 11, 2023

According to ESPN, it will be the 9th time College Gameday has traveled for the historic matchup.

The game will be played in conjunction with the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party and the 225th anniversary of the USS Constitution’s maiden voyage.

The last time College Gameday visited Massachusetts was when Boston College hosted No.2-ranked Clemson in 2018.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group