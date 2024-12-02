Endicott community to remember sergeant killed as students return to class

BEVERLY, Mass. — The Endicott community will gather on Monday morning to remember and honor fallen campus police sergeant Jeremy Cole, who lost his life in a crash involving a wrong-way driver early Thanksgiving morning.

In a letter to the college community, Endicott President Steven R. DiSalvo said Cole, 49, of Exeter, New Hampshire, had been a “beloved and dedicated” member of our Campus Public Safety and Police Department for the past 15 years.

“Jeremy was an integral part of the Endicott family, and his impact on our community will be felt for years to come,” DiSalvo stated in the letter. “Beyond his professional contributions, Jeremy was a kind and compassionate individual, deeply committed to his family and our campus.”

Cole was headed home from the college’s Beverly campus early when a wrong-way driver in a Tesla struck his Chevrolet Trailblazer on Interstate 95 in Newbury, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The Tesla driver, a man in his 40s from southeastern Massachusetts, was flown to a Boston hospital with serious injuries. He is expected to face charges that will be announced at a later time. His current condition is unknown at this time.

Students who knew Cole have since launched a GoFundMe in support of his family. It has raised more than $60,000.

“I didn’t think it was real when I first saw it,” said Ben Fridlington, a student at Endicott. “It’s not going to ever be the same without him there.”

DiSalvois inviting students and faculty to a community to gather in the Center for Belonging at 9 a.m. on Monday for coffee, tea, and pastries to process the “tragic loss” of Cole.

Cole is survived by his wife, Laura, their four children, and his parents, Richard and Brenda. DiSalvo said he was recently honored for saving the life of the college’s assistant softball coach David Bettencourt.

State police detectives assigned to the Essex District Attorney’s Office are leading an investigation into the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

