Employee wanted in shooting of customer at Ocean State Job Lot in Brockton surrenders to police

BROCKTON, Mass. — An employee wanted in connection with a shooting inside an Ocean State Job Lot in Brockton that left a shopper injured over the weekend has surrendered to police, officials announced Monday morning.

The suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, allegedly shot the customer around 12 p.m. Sunday at the store at 105 Campanelli Industrial Drive, according to the Brockton Police Department.

Police said the alleged gunman was taken into custody without incident.

The male victim was shot after allegedly pulling a knife during a dispute with the employee, police said. He was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

A Boston 25 source said the employee in question is 18-years-old.

In a statement late Sunday afternoon, Ocean State Job Lot said, “The safety of our customers and associates continues to be our top priority as we work with the Brockton Police to investigate this incident. The Brockton, MA store is closed at this time.”

A handwritten sign posted on the front of the store said that it will reopen Monday at 8 a.m.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

