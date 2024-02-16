Emmanuel Lopes found guilty of murder in deaths of Weymouth sergeant, innocent bystander

DEDHAM, Mass. — Emmanuel Lopes, the man accused of shooting and killing Weymouth Police Sergeant Michael Chesna and town resident Vera Adams in July 2018, was convicted of murder Friday in their deaths.

The jury convicted Lopes of first-degree murder in Chesna’s death and second-degree murder in Adams’ death.

As the jury announced its verdict, an audible gasp resonated through the Norfolk Superior Court courtroom, and tears were seen running down the cheeks of Cindy Chesna, Michael’s wife.

The verdict comes after the jury spent a week deliberating Lopes’ fate. This was his second trial. The first ended in a hung jury when one juror refused to deliberate.

The defense for Lopes, who prosecutors allege is a cold-blooded murderer, had been mounting an insanity defense in an effort to get acquitted in the deaths of Chesna and Adams.

Lopes incapacitated Sgt. Chesna with a rock and then shot and killed the police officer with his own weapon at point-blank range, according to prosecutors. Adams was found dead in her sunroom.

Shortly after the jury resumed its deliberation in this second trial, it emerged with a question focused on Lopes’ mental health, asking how they should weigh it while deliberating.

The judge advised jurors do not have to agree on Lopes’ exact mental health prognosis to reach a verdict.

“Determining the origin of any mental disease or defect is not a task for the jury,” Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone said.

Family members were seen hugging and embracing in court as Lopes was escorted out of court in handcuffs.

Lopes is due back in court for sentencing on March 19.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

