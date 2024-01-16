Electrical issue reported at Downtown Crossing prompts delays for Red Line commuters, MBTA says

BOSTON — Shuttle Buses are replacing service between JFK/UMass and Harvard due to an electrical problem at the Downtown Crossing station, the MBTA said Tuesday morning.

Boston Fire personnel are responding to reports of smoke at the scene.

MBTA maintenance personnel are also responding to look into the issue.

Red Line Update: Shuttle Buses replace service between JFK/UMass and Harvard due to an electrical problem at Downtown Crossing. Boston Fire Department and our maintenance personnel are on scene. Updates will be provided. https://t.co/5kco5qIh7y — MBTA (@MBTA) January 16, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group