BOURNE, Mass. — The Bourne Fire and Police Department announced that after several hours of fighting an electrical truck fire, the flames have been extinguished.

According to the Bourne Police Department’s Facebook page, their dispatch center recieved a 911 call around 2:18 p.m. for reports of a vehicle fire at the Battle’s GMC on MacArthur Boulevard.

Officers responded to the scene and were met with an electrical pickup truck parked in the rear lot that was fully engulfed in flames.

Electric pickup truck fire extinguished after several hours in Bourne (Bourne Police Department)

Shortly afterwards, the Bourne Fire Department arrived on the scene to contain the fire, but it took several hours for it to be fully extinguished.

Bourne police wrote, “We would like to recognize the great job by the Bourne Fire Department and their mutual aid partners for their fast response and rapid control over a difficult vehicle fire.”

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

