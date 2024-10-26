Eight people displaced after fire in Allston

BOSTON — Eight people have been displaced after a fire tore through a home in Allston late Saturday night.

According to Boston Fire, crews were called to a home on Holton Street around 10 p.m. for a heavy attic fire.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the 2nd alarm fire quickly and there are no injuries to report.

The cause of the first is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group