Ed Sheeran opening pop-up pub on North Shore

IPSWICH, Mass. — Grammy award-winner Ed Sheeran is opening a new pop-up pub on the North Shore this weekend.

“The Old Phone” is described as “A cozy, warm, and inviting Irish pub.”

“Blending the nostalgia of times gone by with the comfort of your favorite local establishment, guests are a part of something much larger than just a night out,” the pub’s website reads.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Wednesday, Sheeran said the pub will stand for two days. Sheeran said those who want to attend the opening should find their old phones, grab an old message or video that means a lot to them and text it to 917-909-4498 a special line set up by Sheeran. The video or message may just project onto the wall of the pub.

“The Old Phone” is also the title of a song on Sheeran’s upcoming album called “play.”

The “Shape of You” singer did recently appear in Boston when he performed a surprise show at The Dubliner Pub on Saint Patrick’s Day. Fallon noted that Sheeran will be in attendance for the grand opening in Ipswich this weekend, too.









This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

