Ed Sheeran gets emotional in return to stage ahead of Gillette Stadium shows

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Ed Sheeran returned to the stage over the weekend after several days of controversy surrounding his opening act, rapper Macklemore, and the fallout from the artist’s pro-Palestinian statements.

Performing in Philadelphia, Sheeran became emotional while speaking to fans about returning to the tour. The singer received a warm reception from the crowd and acknowledged the tensions surrounding the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Sheeran told concertgoers he never intended to be an activist musician but felt compelled to address the situation.

“What happened in Israel and at the Nova Music Festival on October 7th was horrific and compounded centuries of Jewish pain,” Sheeran said. “What is happening in Gaza is catastrophic and unjustifiable and disproportionate. Our heart has been broken by the scale of devastation and loss of civilians’ lives, of children’s lives.”

The controversy stems from comments made by Macklemore during a concert earlier this month in support of Palestinians.

The rapper drew criticism from New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who announced Macklemore would no longer be allowed to perform in Foxborough next weekend. Following that decision, other venues also moved to bar Macklemore from performing.

The backlash sparked additional fallout for Sheeran’s tour. Several opening acts and members of his house band reportedly left in support of Macklemore.

Despite the upheaval, Sheeran’s tour is moving forward. The Grammy-winning singer is scheduled to perform at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Friday and Saturday night.

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